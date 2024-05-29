For Mississippi State OF Connor Hujsak, things will come full circle this weekend

Mississippi State baseball is set to play in its first regional since 2021 this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. It’s been a long time coming for most of the players, but for Connor Hujsak it will be a full-circle moment.

Before he was walking off Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament, He was an infielder for Virginia Commonwealth University. He homered in the 2021 Starkville Regional as a member of VCU’s squad.

“It was unreal getting to come to a big SEC ballpark as a freshman from a mid-major program,” Hujsak said. “It was big time to see what the top of college baseball looks like and to compete at the highest level was fun.”

Connor stayed with the Rams for another season, but once VCU head coach Shawn Stiffler left for Notre Dame in 2022, Hujsak looked for a new home. He kept his Starkville Regional experience in mind during the process.

“As soon as Chris Lemonis reached out, I knew I had to go there after playing there in 2021,” Hujsak said.

“When I saw him, I saw Jordan Westburg,” Mississippi State head baseball coach Chris Lemonis said. “I’m not saying he is Jordan Westburg who is one of the best players in the big leagues now. It’s the same body type, energy and athleticism. They had similar swings. He has jumped out there in center field and done a really good job.”

This is Connor’s second season with Mississippi State. This year he’s hitting .350 and is a crucial piece in the Bulldogs’ lineup and says his experience in Starkville has meant everything to him.

“Playing at the top of Division 1 baseball has always been a dream. Playing with my brothers and great coaches has been unreal,” Hujsak said.

“We had a lot of talks this time last summer and he could’ve signed probably. He’s such a wonderful kid. Being able to come back, prove it to everybody and have this experience is cool,” Lemonis said.

Now things come full circle for Hujsak.

“That would be unbelievable starting freshman year in a regional and then ending my senior year in a regional here and hopefully making a run to Omaha so it’d be awesome.”

In seven regional games in his career, Hujsak is hitting 300 with five home runs. He says he is ready for this year’s challenge. The Bulldogs will face St. John’s on Friday at 6 p.m.