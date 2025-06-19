Former Green Wave running back Keimon Ewing diagnosed with cancer

You can support the family by donating to the GoFundMe below

WEST POINT, MS (WCBI)- Sports are sometimes much bigger than just the score. The wins and losses can often be set aside for a much bigger cause. Today is one of those days.

You might remember former West Point running back Keimon Ewing, a 2023 state champion and a vital part of the Green Wave’s offense. Unfortunately, Ewing has been diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma, and his family needs your support more than ever. Luckily, there is a way to help support Keimon in his battle.

The community set up a fundraiser to help his family. Click on the link below to help donate to the cause:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-keimon-trey-ewings-fight-against-cancer?attribution_id=sl%3A81f044ac-9b04-493c-b009-8986bd808a40&lang=en_US&ts=1750186575&utm_campaign=man_sharesheet_dash&utm_content=amp13_t1-amp14_t2-amp15_t1&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link&v=amp14_t2