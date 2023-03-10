Get Fit Friday – 03/10/23

On Get Fit Friday, Beth and Whitney tell us about why core exercises are important. They also show us how we can do a couple to stay in shape. Beth gives us a reminder that you can’t just use exercises that target the “problem area”. She also tells us more of where the our core is when doing core training. It isn’t just the superficial six pack of abs, it’s much more than that. It’s all the muscles that help you brace, stabilize, and connect to other things. Whitney shows us how to use a pair of gliders. She informs us of where we can get gliders from and even says that we can use paper plates as substitutes. Beth explains how to use tubing with handles for some tension exercises. Another simple exercise is planking.

At the end of the day it takes a lot more than we all like to think to stay in that “perfect shape”. No one exercise by itself will cut it. It takes a multitude of different exercises called core training. If you need help figuring out exactly what that is then head on down to the Fitness Factor in Columbus, Mississippi. Ask for Beth or Whitney today and they help get your journey started. Make sure you stay tuned in every week to WCBI to see the latest segment of Get Fit Friday. Every week Beth and Whitney will share more tips with us. Each one a vital part in keeping our bodies healthy on a daily basis.