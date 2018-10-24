COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- From homicides, to robberies, to drug investigations, police rely on help from the community to solve crime.

For the past 27 years, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers has paid the public for their tips when they lead to an arrest and conviction in a case.

The anonymous line has helped law enforcement make 1,428 arrests since it began in 1991.

But not all tipsters want the incentive.

“A lot of the people that call us don’t even want money,” said Eddie Scott. “They just want to give information to us I don’t necessarily want to be involved in the police report and this and that but the information that they give us has led to the arrest of some individuals.”

Since crime stoppers began, the board has paid out over $250,000 for tips.