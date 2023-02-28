House Committee advances postpartum Medicaid bill to wait for discussion

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A bill that will provide women a full year of Medicaid coverage is still alive in the Mississippi House of Representatives.

The House Committee advanced Senate Bill 2212 and now it sits on the House Calendar waiting for discussion.

These developments follow a Twitter post from Governor Tate Reeves, changing his stance in favor of extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 12 months.

Extending postpartum coverage to a full year will cost about $7 million.

House Speaker Phillip Gunn and Medicaid Committee Chairman Joey Hood, a Republican from Ackerman, will bring the bill up for debate in the full House before the March 8 deadline.

