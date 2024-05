HS softball: East Union tops Pisgah in Game 1 of 2A championship series

East Union softball’s quest for back-to-back state championships got off to a good start on Tuesday, as the Urchins topped Pisgah 3-0 in Game 1.

Freshman Lucy Cochran (2A Miss Softball) dominated again and pitched a complete game shutout while recording 10 strikeouts.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.