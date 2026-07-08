HSFT Stop #17: Eupora

Eupora football dominated the first five weeks of the season, opening with a 5-0 record and plenty of momentum entering district play. But after going winless in the district, the Eagles missed the postseason. Head coach Brad Gray says the focus this offseason is improving the little things, with an emphasis on attention to detail.

“Last year, you know, the guys played really hard and we played a really difficult schedule. And, you know, in the out of district schedule, you know, we did some things that were really good and we had some mistakes that kind of cost us,” Gray said. “But we were able to out-athlete some people and we were able to overcome those mistakes. But we didn’t fix them. And those things showed up in the division, which they should against teams that can run and can play. And so we got the same work cut out for us this year. Our division is the toughest in 2A.”

For the Eagles, the difference in some of their games came down to one play or moment. Gray knows the line between winning and losing is a fine one.

“You’ve got to have talent. And we do. But you have to have execution and you’ve got to be able to keep the football. And that’s what it’s all about — not give the other team opportunities and especially not give them the ball,” Gray said. “So we try to sell to our kids that in high school football, at a lot of levels, games are really lost rather than won. And so we want to make sure that we give our opponent our best shot and make sure that they have to beat us versus us beating ourselves.”

“I feel like we need to work on all of it,” wide receiver Jaqurrion Wofford said. “I mean, like you said on the film, my Jackson game, he practiced it about, you know, we got to the game to Bo scored because. Last three years we said we’ve just been right there and just not been able to get there, and we just feel like this year we got it. We got to give this our last year.”

Quarterback Peyton Perkins is entering his third season as the Eagles’ starter. He’s played enough football to know that adversity will strike. But it’s how you prepare for it that will help the team push through hard times.

“Just take it one week at a time. Everybody stay focused. Stay locked in. Believe in what Coach Gray’s saying,” quarterback Peyton Perkins said. “We have an accountability group. We get guys who you pick them up for practice, drop them off, whatever they need, they provide whatever they need. Just battling adversity, coming back, trying to get everybody to work out and get everybody here and learn the concepts and all the plays, and I think that’ll be good.”

Eupora kicks off its season against Hamilton on Aug. 28.