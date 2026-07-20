HSFT Stop #26: Louisville

At Louisville, success isn’t a goal — it’s a tradition. Year after year, the Wildcats have built one of the state’s most consistent winning programs, and no matter who’s on the roster, the standard never changes. For head coach Tyrone Shorter, that standard is simple.

“The expectation is always winning the state championship,” Louisville head coach Tyrone Shorter said. “We’ve been talking about finishing here the last four seasons. Two years ago, we played for a state championship, and we lost in the fourth quarter.”

That word — “finish” — has become the foundation of this team as the Wildcats return 21 seniors, a group that has experienced deep playoff runs, a state championship appearance and the disappointment of falling just short.

“I feel amazing, especially for the upcoming season, especially with the coaches and players that we have,” Louisville left tackle Tyler Tate said. “We fell short the last two years, so that’s really our main goal for the upcoming season — just to finish. We had the team. We didn’t finish. That’s our main goal for the upcoming season. Just go out there doing what we’re supposed to do, finish our assignments and play Louisville football. We’re hungry for it, and there’s no doubt we’ll be bringing that Gold Ball back home.”

Seventh-year head coach Tyrone Shorter believes that mindset starts with his senior class, a group he says has taken ownership of the locker room and set the standard for everyone else.

“We have a great senior class,” Shorter said. “We have 21 seniors this year, and these seniors have been a part of playing for the state championship two years ago. They know how it felt. This group wants to go out with a state championship. We’ve got a lot of great leaders on this team. We’ve got a lot of Division I football players in the senior class, and they’ve really been leading these younger guys that look up to them.”

Leadership is something the underclassmen see every day. Receiver Trey Tippett says at Louisville, there’s no waiting your turn. The expectation is to start building a championship culture the moment you step through the door.

“Most kids, when they come to high school in the ninth or 10th grade, they just come around and have fun in the moment because if you have a good team, you probably aren’t going to play,” Tippett said. “But if you want a state championship, you’ve got to come in to work immediately. I do a lot of great things I can put out for the younger kids, ninth and 10th graders. So when they come up to my position, there are expectations for what to do.”

Those work ethic expectations don’t stop with the players. Louisville will have a new look on the sidelines this fall, adding both a new offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, changes Coach Shorter believes will make an already talented team even better. On the field, the players say the new staff has already brought a fresh energy, where defensive lineman Mitchell Turner has seen the difference in the little things.

“We’ve been making big improvements,” Turner said. “Just being more organized, making sure we’re doing the right things and staying focused. It’s just the small things.”

And if there’s one thing that never changes, it’s what it means to put on a Louisville jersey.

“Come out here and give 100 percent. Go hard. Just work, really work, work to 100 percent,” Louisville tight end Ayden Coleman said. “Playing for Louisville, there’s a big expectation on you every day — every time you come out here, every time you step in the locker room.”

With a loaded senior class, new voices on the coaching staff and a team that believes it has unfinished business, the Wildcats are chasing the only thing they believe is missing.

Louisville opens the 2026 season Aug. 21 against Meridian.