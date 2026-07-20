HSFT Stop #27: Booneville

Booneville football faced plenty of adversity last season. A 1-5 start combined with injuries to key players put the Blue Devils in a tough spot. But the team never quit and won five straight games before falling in the postseason. Head coach Scott Brown believes that their resilience from the end of last season is something they can build on this summer.

“I felt like we had a lot of growing up to do, it just kind of speaks to the resilience of these kids,” Brown said. “Taking their lumps early and keep fighting, and that’s hard to do. And I’m very proud of these guys. So hopefully we can build off some of that momentum from last year.”

“Man, we’re just really dedicated to winning this year,” Booneville Lineman Jack Langley said. “We sort of bad last year just with so many injuries. We’re just really looking forward to getting in the weight room and showing it with each other.”

The Blue Devils felt those growing pains last season and have been proactive to make sure that everybody is learning and improving. Everyone is looking for ways they can improve with each practice.

“I mean, it’s a big difference between a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old when you’re playing at the varsity level. So, you know, like I said, I think that’s just kind of where we are is just one day at a time. Let’s get better each day, 1% better every day. And then these guys are kind of embarrassed that our attendance for summer has been fantastic and just excited for them,” Brown said.

“We’re just taking it to another level, like you say,” Quarterback John Grayson Pharr said. “Our practice last year, we didn’t do as best we could. This year we’re going to we’re going to take it to another level, run more sprints, practices and longer if needed. Make sure it plays are perfect, really.”

For a team filled with youth, it takes the upperclassmen’s leadership to set the standard. The seniors are holding everyone accountable.

“The senior leadership has been, as we’ve been amazing. We talk about leading by example, and our guys are leading by example and making sure kids are there and holding each other accountable. That’s what it sounds like,” Brown said.

“We’re basically just showing the guys that I care about them so much just because I really do love these guys, you know, I do anything for them, and it’s just, you know, just an opportunity, a great opportunity just to be out here with these guys,” Langley said.

Booneville will look to continue to hold on to that late-season momentum when they host North Pontotoc to open up their season on August 28th.