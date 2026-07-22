HSFT Stop #29: Winston Academy

Last season, Winston Academy didn’t look like a state championship team early on. The Patriots finished the regular season with a 20-8 record, but when it mattered most, they caught fire in the postseason and ended the year on top, capturing the MAIS Class 2A Division II state championship.

Now, with only seven returning players, head coach Pat Byrd knows this season presents a different challenge. Instead of being the underdog, Winston Academy enters the year with expectations.

“We wound up getting hot at the end in the playoffs and won three in a row and won that class championship,” Byrd said. “I saw guys that didn’t quit because they had plenty of opportunities to quit with the folks that we played. I thought they competed. We were in every football game, and we got better at the end of the year. They dealt with some adversity, but they learned how to handle it. By the end of the season, I liked our chances against anybody.”

For Byrd, last season’s championship run wasn’t built on the Patriots’ regular-season record. It was built on resilience, and he believes that mentality remains at the heart of this year’s team.

“They understand what hard work is,” Byrd said. “They come every day, and that’s one thing we never have to worry about. Our kids are going to work. They know the schedule is going to be tough. They’re not worried so much about the record at the end of the regular season. We know everything is just trying to get us ready for those extra three games at the end when we get into the playoffs.”

One of the players helping carry that championship standard is wide receiver James Haven Joiner. He said last year’s title run has changed the mindset inside the program.

“We got hot at the end last year and won state,” Joiner said. “I feel like it’s the standard now. We just have to keep building on it. Last year we were unexpected. Now we’ve got to live up to the hype.”

That shift in expectations has also placed a greater emphasis on leadership. Senior linebacker Carson Pham knows the Patriots no longer have the luxury of surprising opponents, making accountability more important than ever.

“As one of the seniors, I’ve got to step up and make sure everybody is doing good, make sure everybody is doing their work and staying dedicated during reps in the weight room and all that,” Pham said. “Everything matters. All the small details—everything we do.”

A year ago, Winston Academy was the team no one saw coming. This season, the Patriots enter as the defending champions with a target on their backs and a standard to uphold.

Winston Academy begins its MAIS Class 2A Division II title defense on Aug. 21 against Lamar.