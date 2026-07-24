HSFT Stop #31: Nettleton

After two difficult seasons that produced just one victory—including an 0-9 campaign in 2025—the Nettleton Tigers are embracing a fresh start. With first-year head coach Chris Reno leading the program, the Tigers are focused less on the win-loss column and more on building a culture that they believe will lay the foundation for long-term success. For Reno, success isn’t measured solely by Friday night results. Instead, it’s about the work his team puts in every day.

“Success is really just coming here every day and getting better every single day,” Reno said. “We’re not going to be anybody else but ourselves. The proof is always going to be in the hard work. That’s what we do, and that’s what we pride ourselves on.”

The Tigers face one of the toughest schedules in their region, but Reno sees that as motivation rather than an obstacle.

“As most people know, we’re playing a tough region,” Reno said. “But guess what? We don’t run from it. We use it as motivation every single day. The way we train and the way we practice reflects that.”

Throughout his first offseason, Reno has emphasized more than just football fundamentals. Rebuilding confidence, enthusiasm, and camaraderie has become a priority for the program.

“I just want to see the camaraderie, the work ethic, and some enthusiasm with the program,” Reno said. “We want these guys to be excited to come out here every day. I’m a high-energy guy, and they feed off that. We want football to be the best part of their day.”

The players say that energy has already made a noticeable difference.

“I think the motivation is just the change,” defensive end Jayden Brownlee said. “Going two years and only having one win is not something you want in a program. We’ve become more together and more of a family, and we’re continuing to grow and become more physical.”

Brownlee believes Reno has helped restore excitement around the program.

“He definitely brings energy,” Brownlee said. “That’s what we needed. Everybody’s faces had been down because of how things had been going, but he came in, got all of us hyped, and made football fun again.”

Reno has also introduced a new slogan that has become the identity of the program: Fast. Physical. Relentless.

“We want to be fast, physical, and relentless in the pursuit of our goals every single day,” Reno said. “Whether that’s in practice, in the weight room, or on game day. This is a blue-collar, hard-working community, and that’s what we want to put on the field on Friday nights. We want to emulate this community.”

Wide receiver Donnie Moore says that philosophy has already changed the way the team prepares.

“Last year we weren’t a very fast team,” Moore said. “I feel like this year we’re going to be way quicker and way more physical. The weight program, the workouts, the running, and the conditioning are all going to come into play.”

Defensive end Ashton Morris believes the team’s success will depend on everyone buying into Reno’s vision.

“I know Coach Reno is going to do the job he needs to do,” Morris said. “It starts in the weight room, and then it takes everybody on the team doing what we need to do.”

Moore says Reno’s confidence and enthusiasm have already made a lasting impression.

“Coach Reno is an energetic coach and an exciting coach,” Moore said. “We haven’t had a coach like that in a while. He brings a lot of energy, motivates us, and gives us great confidence. I feel like that’s going to play a big role this season.”

The Tigers aren’t promising an immediate turnaround after back-to-back difficult seasons. But with a new head coach, renewed belief throughout the locker room, and a commitment to being fast, physical, and relentless, Nettleton believes better days are ahead. The Tigers will begin the 2026 season on Aug. 21 when they host Mantachie.