HSFT Stop #7: Calhoun City

Last season, the Calhoun City Wildcats didn’t just win games; they made history. A 14-1 season ended with a state championship inside Davis Wade Stadium, capping one of the most dominant years in program history. But in Calhoun City, the celebration didn’t last long. Head coach M.D. Jennings says the standard now isn’t chasing last year’s success, but it’s building what’s next.

“You know, I just tell the kids, we just got to flush it and get refocused. That was last year. So this year’s team has to make its own identity. It’s up to us to work on what we put into it during the offseason. We’re going to put on a show on Friday nights,” Jennings said.

That identity is built around a mindset that now defines the Wildcats program. The phrase “Nobody Cares, Work Harder” has become more than a slogan in Calhoun City. It’s the foundation of a championship culture.

“It’s just a mindset. I tell these kids no one cares about their excuses or how they’re feeling. People expect you to get out there and do a job. That’s what we expect as coaches. That’s what the players expect from the coach. They expect us to show up each and every day, giving our best effort,” Jennings said.

“Even if it is raining or snowing or it’s cold outside, nobody cares, for real. You’ve still got to do what you’ve got to do. We can win again, have an undefeated season, and just dominate,” lineman Russell Pass said.

Even after a championship run, the Wildcats know nothing comes easy the second time around, especially with a roster that will look different this fall.

“Coach Jennings gave us a lot of lessons about just staying focused, even though we won a state championship. We’ve just got to stay focused and work hard this summer because we lost a lot of people. So this coming year, working hard every day and just getting better,” receiver Jaylon Jackson said.

What won’t change is the standard and the expectation to compete every Friday night. The Wildcats look to defend their state title as their journey begins Aug. 28 against Myrtle.