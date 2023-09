‘I loved Mike Leach’: Nick Saban remembers the Pirate ahead of MSU-Alabama game

As Alabama comes to Starkville this weekend to face Mississippi State, it’ll be the first time Alabama head coach Nick Saban won’t look over at the other sideline and see Mike Leach coaching across from him.

“I always had a tremendous amount of respect for him as a coach, but really liked him as a person,” Saban said.