Inside Mississippi State baseball’s postseason history with Virginia

Mississippi State baseball’s postseason journey begins in Charlottesville in Virginia’s regional. The Bulldogs and Cavaliers have quite a history in the NCAA Tournament.

MSU topped Virginia in the Charlottesville Super Regional in 2013 thanks to Adam Frazier’s dominance (.727 AVG in series), but the 2021 victory over the Cavaliers in Omaha was one of the most remarkable comebacks in program history. State was hitless heading into the eighth down 4-0, but Tanner Allen’s three-run homer in the frame gave MSU a 5-4 lead and the Dawgs didn’t look back, winning the game 6-5.

“That was huge. It put you in the winner’s bracket. We were getting beat down all game and then you win one late. Then you’re in the winner’s bracket and get to rest your arms,” Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis said. “It was a huge one for both of us. It puts you on a tough path. We petitioned the NCAA to get Tanner Allen and Adam Frazier to play this weekend because those guys have enjoyed playing Virginia. Great history playing them.”

“Certainly was a pivotal game for them for what they ended up doing the rest of the season,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said. “It was a great college baseball game. There were defining moments in that game that they capitalized on and we had opportunities to capitalize in that game and didn’t.”

The last two times Mississippi State baseball beat Virginia in the postseason, the Dawgs ended up making history. In 2013 they ended up advancing to the championship series in Omaha for the first time, and after beating the Cavaliers in 2021 MSU went on to secure its first national title.

First pitch for Mississippi State’s game against St. John’s on Friday is at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.