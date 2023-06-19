Jasper County takes heavy hit from Sunday night storms

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and nearly two dozen others were injured as a tornado roared through Jasper County.

The heaviest hit area appears to be near the town of Louin. That’s where the fatality was reported, along with the injuries.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released this drone video this afternoon, as assessments were being done.

You can see homes were destroyed and trees were snapped like twigs.

This morning Governor Tate Reeves said emergency crews were doing search and rescue missions and damage assessments.

Relief supplies are being taken to the Jasper County Community Center in Bay Springs.

The National Weather Service is sending a team to determine a rating for the most likely tornado.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter