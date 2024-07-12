Jeffery Simmons, DICK’S Sporting Goods provide shopping spree for 10 campers

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI)- Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is giving back to the community once again.

His football camp is this weekend, and he selected 10 campers randomly to go on a shopping spree. It was funded by Simmons and DICK’S Sporting Goods in Columbus.

Each camper was gifted $300 and the shopping spree tradition started last year at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Starkville. The former Noxubee County and Starkville star says events like this, where he gets to spend time with the kids who look up to him, mean everything.

“This is the reason why I do it,” Simmons said. “I enjoy doing this and wish I had it growing up in a community with football camps to interact with a pro athlete. That would excite me the most. At the end of the day, I do it for the kids.”

The camp will take place in Starkville on Friday and Saturday from 9-1 p.m.