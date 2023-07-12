Jett Johnson Nominated for Allstate’s AFCA Good Works Team

Mississippi State Graduate linebacker Jett Johnson has been nominated for the 2023 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team.

Johnson is one of 136 student-athletes across all football divisions to earn a nomination for his community service efforts, his dedication to academics, and his impact on and off the football field. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing.

A native of Tupelo, Miss., Johnson has made it a point to give back to his community. Throughout his career, Johnson has visited the schools in Tupelo to participate in different school district events. This past season he announced a NIL partnership with Java Juice in Starkville, Miss., but requested the company donate money from his NIL deal to the Tupelo Police Athletic League. On top of giving back to his communities, Johnson is also active on campus, participating in numerous MSU Student-Athlete Development community service events.

Johnson, an MSU graduate and SEC Academic Honor Roll member, led the SEC in tackles during the 2022 season with 115. Throughout his career in the Maroon and White, he has amassed 206 tackles, including 15 for loss and a pair of sacks. He earned a career-best 13 tackles in the Bulldogs’ win over Memphis last September.

The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches, and journalists. They look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.

After the final team members are announced in September, fans can vote for this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through the official page on ESPN.com/allstate. Fans can join the conversation on social media with #GoodWorksTeam throughout the season.