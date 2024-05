Lafayette baseball sweeps New Hope, punches ticket to state championship

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) — Lafayette baseball defeated New Hope 1-0 on Saturday, claiming the north half championship and advancing to the 5A state title game.

The Commodores defeated the Trojans 10-7 in game one Friday and completed the sweep Saturday.

Tanner Harris didn’t allow a single run and Foster Crokett had the lone RBI for the Commodores.

Lafayette will face Vancleave in the 5A state championship.