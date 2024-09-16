Lane Kiffin frustrated with Wake Forest for cancelling 2025 game in Oxford

No.5 Ole Miss football defeated Wake Forest 40-6 in North Carolina. But days before that matchup, Wake Forest notified Ole Miss that they were canceling the second game of their home-and-home series with the Rebels.

The game was scheduled for Sept. 13, 2025 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“You usually don’t do that in the season before,” Kiffin said. “It’s hard because there’s not people to play. That’s why you do scheduling in advance.”

After their series with USC was canceled in June, the Rebels are now left without any games against a power conference opponent on their 2025 schedule. All SEC teams must play against at least one power conference team during the nonconference schedule.

“That’s rarely ever done,” Kiffin said. “It puts us at a big disadvantage.”