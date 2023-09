Lane Kiffin talks challenge of facing Tulane ahead of top-25 matchup

No. 22 Ole Miss is set to travel to New Orleans to face No. 24 Tulane on Saturday. Although part of the nonconference slate, head coach Lane Kiffin likened playing the Green Wave to an additional conference game on the schedule.

“I would actually like another evaluation game, but that’s not what this is certainly,” Kiffin said.