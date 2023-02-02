Lottery’s Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Jumps Again

Record-setting jackpot reaches estimated $720,000 for Feb. 2 drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow and six more weeks of winter coming, but he didn’t see this: the Lottery announced the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot will be increased to an estimated $720,000 ahead of tonight’s 9:30 p.m. drawing.

Mississippi Match 5 drawings are held three days a week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Strong sales are the reason for an already unprecedented jackpot being increased from the previously estimated record jackpot of $700,000.

The previous high-water mark for Mississippi Match 5 had been $665,000, set in July 2021.

Tonight’s jackpot will be the 23rd drawing since the jackpot was last won on Dec. 10, 2022, for $55,000. The jackpot will grow until at least one ticket matches all five numbers.

Jackpot Update

The Powerball® jackpot for Saturday, Feb. 4, also continues to roll and is an estimated $700 million, with an estimated cash value of $375.7 million. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, Feb. 3, is now an estimated $20 million, with an estimated cash value of $10.6 million.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter