MAC releases rosters for 2023 Fast Pitch All-Star Softball Games

The MAC released the rosters for the 21st annual MAC All-Star Fast Pitch Softball Games on Tuesday. The games will be held on June 2 and 3 at the Community Bank Park at Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi.

The games will feature three different matchups: two North/Souther junior series divided by classifications and then a Rising Stars (sophomores) series.

Here is the schedule for both days:

Friday, June 2, 2023

4:00 PM Game 1, Rising Stars series

6:00 PM Player Introductions & Presentation of State Championship Plaques

6:30 PM Game 1, Class 1A/2A/3A Junior All-Stars

8:30 PM Game 1, Class 4A/5A/6A Junior All-Stars

Saturday, June 3, 2023

9:00 AM Game 2, Rising Stars series

11:00 AM Game 2, Class 1A/2A/3A Junior All-Stars

1:00 PM Game 2, Class 4A/5A/6A Junior All-Stars

Below are the rosters for all six teams competing in the games:

NORTH 4A/5A/6A FAST PITCH JUNIOR ALL-STARS

NO. NAME SCHOOL COACH

2 BLAKELY GILL HOUSTON DERICK KIRBY

3 AVERI BRIDGMAN PONTOTOC MICHAEL WILDMON

3 SA’NYA JACKSON NESHOBA CENTRAL ZACHARY SANDERS

6 ADDY SHORTER OXFORD TABITHA BEARD

10 REAGAN DALE DeSOTO CENTRAL ASHLEY FORD

11 BREELYN CAIN WEST LAUDERDALE JAKE LOPER

17 K. K. HUBBARD SOUTH PANOLA ASHLEIGH HICKS

19 ZOE GOODMAN NEW HOPE CASEY FINCH-HALFORD

23 ADDISON LINDLEY GERMANTOWN ANDREA CUTTS

23 ANNA GRACE WHITEHEAD KOSCIUSKO TONY TERRY

25 ADI DUEITT NEW HOPE CASEY FINCH-HALFORD

47 A. K. WILLINGHAM SALTILLO LEE BUSE

HEAD COACH: CASEY HALFORD, NEW HOPE

ASSISTANT COACH: ANDY HALFORD, NEW HOPE

ASSISTANT COACH: RYAN McTAGGART, NEW HOPE

SOUTH 4A/5A/6A FAST PITCH JUNIOR ALL-STARS

NO. NAME SCHOOL COACH

2 ANNASTON TATE WAYNE COUNTY ALYSSA SINGLETERRY

3 CHLOE MILLER NW RANKIN MIKE ARMSTRONG

4 KINSEY COCHRAN EAST CENTRAL GERALD EDMONSON

4 ABBIE HANCOCK WEST HARRISON BRITTANY ROGERS

7 JOLIE HAYS NW RANKIN MIKE ARMSTRONG

8 EMILIE WILLIAMS NORTH PIKE SONYA WALLACE

11 BRELIE PHILLIPS NEWTON COUNTY JUSTIN CHANEY

12 JALIA McDANIEL OAK GROVE BENJY HORNSBY

13 REESE COLLIER NW RANKIN MIKE ARMSTRONG

19 HALEY HUGHES GULFPORT KRISTI BASSO

24 BREE PHILLIPS EAST CENTRAL GERALD EDMONSON

29 BRANDI BOND SUMRALL DODIE ROBERTSON

HEAD COACH: MIKE ARMSTRONG, NORTHWEST RANKIN

ASSISTANT COACH: AUSTIN KING, NORTHWEST RANKIN

NORTH 1A/2A/3A FAST PITCH JUNIOR ALL-STARS

NO. NAME SCHOOL COACH

2 EMMA MAYER MYRTLE BROOKE GORDON

4 KELBY SEALES SMITHVILLE JEREMY DUKE

5 ANABELLE MARLAR KOSSUTH BRANDON BOBO

12 CATELYN BROWN WHEELER MOLLY BROWN

13 MARLEIGH COCKRELL HATLEY CHRIS GEORGE

19 ABIGAIL GILL HAMILTON BRYAN LOAGUE

20 KATIE SHERWOOD EAST UNION JOSH BLYTHE

23 RAMSEY MONTGOMERY MANTACHIE KRISTI MONTGOMERY

24 JOLEE YOUNG HICKORY FLAT KODY JOYNER

25 MADDIE MASK KOSSUTH BRANDON BOBO

26 REBEKAH MASON WHEELER MOLLY BROWN

28 EMMA JENNINGS EAST WEBSTER JOHN HARRIS

HEAD COACH: BROOKE GORDON, MYRTLE

ASSISTANT COACH: MICHAEL KELLY, MYRTLE

SOUTH 1A/2A/3A FAST PITCH JUNIOR ALL-STARS

NO. NAME SCHOOL COACH

2 ABBY BURNETTE LOYD STAR SCOTT LEGGETT

2 DELANEY PERRY ENTERPRISE HUNTER SWART

4 LIZZY ELLINGTON ETHEL TYLER McKINLEY

7 EMMA FREEMAN CLARKDALE GRANT HILL

7 BRANTLEE McGEE LAKE ZACH HANNA

11 HANNAH GRACE BUCKLEY STRINGER JODY ROWELL

13 BROOKLYN MITCHELL ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC COURTNEY LeBLANC

17 MALLARY LEMOINE PUCKETT JORGA WILSON

18 EMMA HILL ENTERPRISE HUNTER SWART

19 MALLORY SANDERS WESSON MICHELLE NUNNERY

24 NEELY WOLVERTON SEBASTOPOL DAVEY DEWITT

44 MARLEE DAMPEER PUCKETT JORGA WILSON

HEAD COACH: ANITA THORNTON, WEST LINCOLN

ASSISTANT COACH: COREY MYERS, WEST LINCOLN

RISING STARS NORTH TEAM

NO. NAME SCHOOL COACH

1 VICTORIA FIELDS KOSSUTH BRANDON BOBO

7 MACIE STARLING KOSSUTH BRANDON BOBO

8 JEOREIA HENRY NEW HOPE CASEY FINCH-HALFORD

8 JADA KINNEY CLEVELAND CENTRAL TAYLOR TAYLOR

11 ALLYSON CHRISTMAS RIPLEY BRADY DANCER

12 SADIE BRIGHT SOUTH PANOLA ASHLEIGH HICKS

12 MAKYNLEE DICKERSON KOSCIUSKO TONY TERRY

23 ZION SEALS NETTLETON MAKENZIE SULLIVAN

23 ELLA TIERCE MADISON CENTRAL VALERIE THAMES

24 COURTNEY LEWIS WEST LAUDERDALE JAKE LOPER

24 JORJA WHEELER DeSOTO CENTRAL ASHLEY FORD

25 LILLIANNA CATES MANTACHIE KRISTI MONTGOMERY

25 MAKENZIE HOUSTON SOUTH PANOLA ASHLEIGH HICKS

27 OLIVIA GARRETT BOONEVILLE JESSICA TAYLOR

32 SHANIA FONDREN SOUTH PANOLA ASHLEIGH HICKS

COACHES: ASHLEIGH HICKS, SOUTH PANOLA

BRANDON BOBO, KOSSUTH

RISING STARS SOUTH TEAM

NO. NAME SCHOOL COACH

1 CHLOE JENKINS BRANDON HEIDI HILL

1 BROOKE SMITH NW RANKIN MIKE ARMSTRONG

4 HELEN ROBERTS FLORENCE VINCE GRANBERRY

5 BREYONA TANNER EAST CENTRAL GERALD EDMONSON

7 ERIN MEADOWS GREENE COUNTY KYLE LONG

7 GABBY SMITH HARRISON CENTRAL JIMMY PARKER

10 CARLA HERRINGTON COLUMBIA JAMES POEWLL

12 ALEX HOLEMAN PISGAH ADAM CASE

13 TEEGAN DeWITT HANCOCK JOSEF RANKIN

14 SARAH LAWRENCE NORTH PIKE SONYA WALLACE

14 GRACE WALLIS NW RANKIN MIKE ARMSTRONG

21 GRACIE DRINKWINE PETAL SHELLY FLOYD

21 KAILEE LAWSON EAST CENTRAL GERALD EDMONSON

42 CAITLYN WILLIAMS MERIDIAN MARK DAVIS

JAYCEE HOLIFIELD STRINGER JODY ROWELL

COACHES: VINCE GRANBERRY, FLORENCE

GERALD EDMONSON, EAST CENTRAL