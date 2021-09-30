McPhee-McCuin: This season is ‘NCAA Tournament or bust’ for Ole Miss women’s hoops

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Last year, Ole Miss women’s basketball exceeded expectations. That only means this year they will be even higher.

Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin brings back the most mature and experienced group since her arrival in Oxford. Players like Shakira Austin, Madison Scott and Snudda Collins will be at the forefront of the conversation.

Thursday the Rebels held their annual media day and the message was clear- This season has no ceiling.

“It’s NCAA Tournament or bust as far as I am concerned,” McPhee-McCuin said. ‘That’s what we preach to the team and that’s what we expect. Pressure is a privilege.”

“There’s no better feeling than this. Getting ready for the season knowing that every day we have to bring our all,” sophomore guard and former 5-star recruit Madison Scott said. “Every day we have to give it everything we got because we want to be that team in the NCAA Tournament. We want the Final Four. We’re craving that and we are hungry.”

Senior forward Shakira Austin put up 18.6 PPG and 9.1 rebounds per contest last season and said everyone on the team finally sees the potential that they have.

“The pieces we have added definitely helped our confidence. You can feel it in practice,” Austin said. “Everybody comes and leaves their all every time they step on the court. Every workout and lift. It’s about unleashing everything we have and emptying the tank.”

The Rebels open the season November 11th against Belmont.