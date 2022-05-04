Mid-Morning with Audrea: Parmesan Crusted Chicken

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Karen Heintze is a culinary student at MUW. She showed us how to make Parmesan Crusted Chicken Tenders.

PARMESAN–CRUSTED CHICKEN TENDERS by Karen Heintze

3 boneless, skinless Chicken Breasts

1/2 cup Panko Crumbs

1/2 cup Italian Breadcrumbs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan Cheese

1 tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 cup Butter

Salt & Pepper, to taste

Cut the boneless skinless chicken breasts into four pieces, then sprinkle to taste with salt and pepper. In a wide, shallow bowl mix together panko, Italian breadcrumbs, garlic powder and grated Parmesan. Set aside. Melt butter in the microwave in a wide, shallow bowl. Dip the chicken tenders in the melted butter. Coat the chicken tenders in the breadcrumb mixture, pressing the mixture well into the chicken to ensure good coating. Place the coated chicken tenders on a large, rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes, until cooked through. (After 10 to 15 minutes, carefully flip the chicken tenders over to help brown both sides. To brown the chicken tenders a bit more, if necessary, put them under the broiler for a couple of minutes.