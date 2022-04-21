Mid-Morning with Aundrea: MUW Filet Recipe

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Zyanne Turner is a culinary student at MUW.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp fresh cracked black pepper

2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp of butter (optional)

1 filet

Make sure your steak is room temperature which will allow for even cooking throughout. Get a pan and warm it up on the stove on medium to medium-high heat. Once your pan is hot add oil. You want to use an oil with a high smoke point. Once the oil has a slight shimmer to it you know it is hot. Take your steak and season it generously with kosher salt and pepper and pack it in so the seasoning sticks to the steak. Put steak in the pan. You should hear a sizzling sound. Let the steak release itself from the pan, that is how you know it is ready to flip. Sear for 2 to 3 minutes on each side for rare. You want to see a nice mahogany crust.