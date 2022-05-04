MidMorning with Aundrea: Banana Pudding Cupcakes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jerry Washington is a student at the MUW Culinary school. He shows us how to make Banana Pudding Cupcakes.

Banana Pudding Cupcakes 

Jerry Washington

One box of Duncan Hines white cake mix 

Two bananas 

1 banana pudding mix 

Vanilla Wafers

One box of banana cream pudding mix 

3 eggs

1 cup of milk 

½ cup of vegetable oil 

 

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
  • Mash 1 and a half bananas and set aside. Beat your three eggs with a fork and combine with bananas. Add ¼ cup of banana pudding mix. Combine that mixture. Add half a cup of vegetable oil. Pour cake mix into this combination and substitute 1 cup of water for 1 cup of milk add slowly. Whisk together. 
  • Line your cupcake pan with liners and place a vanilla wafer at the bottom of each liner 
  • Fill each liner with one to two full ice cream scoops of batter. 
  • Place in the oven for 15-20 minutes. 
  • Once they are done take them out of the oven and let them cool. 
  • Frost the cupcakes with your choice of frosting and decorate to your liking. 

 

