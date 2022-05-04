MidMorning with Aundrea: Banana Pudding Cupcakes
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jerry Washington is a student at the MUW Culinary school. He shows us how to make Banana Pudding Cupcakes.
Banana Pudding Cupcakes
Jerry Washington
One box of Duncan Hines white cake mix
Two bananas
1 banana pudding mix
Vanilla Wafers
One box of banana cream pudding mix
3 eggs
1 cup of milk
½ cup of vegetable oil
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
- Mash 1 and a half bananas and set aside. Beat your three eggs with a fork and combine with bananas. Add ¼ cup of banana pudding mix. Combine that mixture. Add half a cup of vegetable oil. Pour cake mix into this combination and substitute 1 cup of water for 1 cup of milk add slowly. Whisk together.
- Line your cupcake pan with liners and place a vanilla wafer at the bottom of each liner
- Fill each liner with one to two full ice cream scoops of batter.
- Place in the oven for 15-20 minutes.
- Once they are done take them out of the oven and let them cool.
- Frost the cupcakes with your choice of frosting and decorate to your liking.