MidMorning with Aundrea: Sea Salt Caramel Bars

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Rachel Harris is a student at the MUW culinary school. She shows us how to make Sea Salt Caramel Bars. Watch the video for full details.

Sea Salt Caramel Bars

Ingredients:

2 c. + 2 T. all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. baking powder

12 T. unsalted butter, gently melted and then cooled to room temperature

1 c. packed light brown sugar

1/2 c. sugar

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

2 c. chocolate chips

½ c. caramel bits or caramel cubes

2-3 T milk or heavy cream

***Revisions by Rachel Harris