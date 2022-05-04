MidMorning with Aundrea: Sea Salt Caramel Bars
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Rachel Harris is a student at the MUW culinary school. She shows us how to make Sea Salt Caramel Bars. Watch the video for full details.
Sea Salt Caramel Bars
Ingredients:
2 c. + 2 T. all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. baking powder
12 T. unsalted butter, gently melted and then cooled to room temperature
1 c. packed light brown sugar
1/2 c. sugar
1 large egg
1 large egg yolk
2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
2 c. chocolate chips
½ c. caramel bits or caramel cubes
2-3 T milk or heavy cream
Works Cited
Score, Brenda. “Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars.” a Farmgirl’s Dabbles, 10 Feb. 2021, https://www.afarmgirlsdabbles.com/chewy-chocolate-chip-cookie-bars/.
***Revisions by Rachel Harris