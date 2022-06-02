MidMorning with Aundrea: Spanakopita

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Megill Imes is a student at the MUW Culinary school. She shows us how to make Spanakopita.

  • Easy to put filling together
  • Fresh or frozen spinach (need to squeeze excess water in frozen)
  • Wring spinach out in a cheese cloth
  • Make sure filling isn’t watery so it won’t make the dish soggy
  • Block of feta vs pre-crumbled
    • Anti-caking agents
  • Lightly butter the phyllo dough so it won’t be greasy
  • Phyllo dough – frozen section and needs to be thawed
  • Can be made 8 hours in advance and kept in the fridge – loosely covered
  • Bake and store for up to three days and reheated in the oven to make crispy
  • Frozen for up to 2 months
    • 350 10-15 min or until golden brown on top
    • Good for events and parties!!
  • TIP: to gauge the seasonings of the fillings, add everything but the egg so you can taste, once the taste is good, add egg
  • TIP: keep the phyllo dough covered when not using with damp tower to prevent drying out
    • Phyllo dough = baklava

Credit: Dinner at the Zoo

https://www.dinneratthezoo.com/spanakopita-recipe/#recipe

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbs Olive oil
  • 2 lbs fresh spinach
  • ½ c finely chopped onions
  • ½ c thinly sliced green onions
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
  • 8 oz feta crumbled
  • 1 egg lightly beaten
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 lb phyllo dough
  • ¾ c butter melted – for spreading
