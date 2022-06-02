MidMorning with Aundrea: Spanakopita

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Megill Imes is a student at the MUW Culinary school. She shows us how to make Spanakopita.

Spanakopita.

Easy to put filling together

Fresh or frozen spinach (need to squeeze excess water in frozen)

Wring spinach out in a cheese cloth

Make sure filling isn’t watery so it won’t make the dish soggy

Block of feta vs pre-crumbled Anti-caking agents

Lightly butter the phyllo dough so it won’t be greasy

Phyllo dough – frozen section and needs to be thawed

Can be made 8 hours in advance and kept in the fridge – loosely covered

Bake and store for up to three days and reheated in the oven to make crispy

Frozen for up to 2 months 350 10-15 min or until golden brown on top Good for events and parties!!

TIP: to gauge the seasonings of the fillings, add everything but the egg so you can taste, once the taste is good, add egg

TIP: keep the phyllo dough covered when not using with damp tower to prevent drying out Phyllo dough = baklava



Spanakopita

