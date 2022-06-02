MidMorning with Aundrea: Spanakopita
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Megill Imes is a student at the MUW Culinary school. She shows us how to make Spanakopita.
Spanakopita.
- Easy to put filling together
- Fresh or frozen spinach (need to squeeze excess water in frozen)
- Wring spinach out in a cheese cloth
- Make sure filling isn’t watery so it won’t make the dish soggy
- Block of feta vs pre-crumbled
- Anti-caking agents
- Lightly butter the phyllo dough so it won’t be greasy
- Phyllo dough – frozen section and needs to be thawed
- Can be made 8 hours in advance and kept in the fridge – loosely covered
- Bake and store for up to three days and reheated in the oven to make crispy
- Frozen for up to 2 months
- 350 10-15 min or until golden brown on top
- Good for events and parties!!
- TIP: to gauge the seasonings of the fillings, add everything but the egg so you can taste, once the taste is good, add egg
- TIP: keep the phyllo dough covered when not using with damp tower to prevent drying out
- Phyllo dough = baklava
Spanakopita
Credit: Dinner at the Zoo
https://www.dinneratthezoo.com/spanakopita-recipe/#recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 tbs Olive oil
- 2 lbs fresh spinach
- ½ c finely chopped onions
- ½ c thinly sliced green onions
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- 8 oz feta crumbled
- 1 egg lightly beaten
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 lb phyllo dough
- ¾ c butter melted – for spreading