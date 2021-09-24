Mississippi AG seeks to end family lawsuit after dad’s death

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch is seeking to end a lawsuit in a family feud over the care and finances of her 88-year-old father because he has died. She filed papers Wednesday in Marshall County Chancery Court, saying Bill Fitch died that day. Lynn Fitch has been in a court dispute with her 80-year-old stepmother, Aleita Fitch. The stepmother sued Lynn Fitch on April 1. Aleita Fitch’s attorney, Ray Hill, said the attorney general sent “bodyguards” unannounced to Aleita Fitch’s home, and they took money, firearms and personal belongings without permission. An obituary for Bill Fitch on Thursday did not list Aleita Fitch among family members.