Mississippi Forestry Commission releases wildfire report

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission has released wildfire reports from this last Fiscal Year.

The Commission reported that 1,442 wildfires were suppressed by MFC wildland firefighters.

The report stated the fires burned across 40,212 acres.

The MFC is the only state agency responsible for responding to wildfires in Mississippi.

