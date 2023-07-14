Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces final transfer to state for FY23

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The combined jackpots of the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries stand at over a billion dollars, but in Mississippi, there are already two winners: roads and schools.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s final transfer to the state for Fiscal Year 2023 was over $9.1 million.

That brought the total up to over $122 million for the fiscal year.

By law, the first $80 million of lottery revenue goes to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

All proceeds over that go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

This year that added up to over $42.3 million.

