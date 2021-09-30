Mississippi reports two more child deaths from COVID

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi health officials say two more children have died of COVID-19, raising the state’s pediatric death toll from the virus to nine. State Epidemiologist Paul Byers told the Biloxi Sun Herald Wednesday both of the latest victims were between the ages of 11 and 17. The newspaper says the state last announced a pediatric death from the coronavirus in early September when a baby under a year old died. Health officials do not identify coronavirus victims, but the Sun Herald says one of two latest cases appears to be 16-year-old Landon Woodson. Woodson, a football player at North Pontotoc High School, died of COVID on Sept. 25.