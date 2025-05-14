Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon inks contract extension

The new extension will keep Selmon in Starkville through 2029

STARKVILLE, MS (WCBI)- The future of Mississippi State athletics continues to take shape.

Athletic director Zac Selmon has signed a new contract extension that will keep him in Starkville through 2029. Along with the extension, Selmon will earn an extra $100,000 per year for each year he finishes out in his contract.

Selmon was signed as the successor to John Cohen in January of 2023 and has been an big part in piecing together the current and future of Mississippi State Athletics. He led the hiring efforts for head football coach Jeff Lebby, and in the near future, will do the same in trying to find the baseball team’s next leader. Selmon’s efforts have brought Mississippi State Athletics to new heights, and he will look to continue doing so for the foreseeable future in Starkville.