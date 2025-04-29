Mississippi State moves on from head coach Chris Lemonis

The former Bulldogs head coach spent seven seasons leading the program

STARKVILLE, MS (WCBI)- Monday marks the end of an era in Starkville.

In a press release sent out on Monday, Mississippi State has relieved baseball head Coach Chris Lemonis of his duties after seven seasons with the team. Assistant coach Justin Parker will take over as the interim head coach as the program begins its search for a new leader in the clubhouse.

Lemonis begun his career as the Bulldogs head coach in June 2018, accumulating a 232-135 record, three NCAA Tournament appearances, two College World Series appearances, and Mississippi State’s first-ever National Championship victory in the 2021 College World Series. However, after missing the postseason in 2023 and 2023, paired up with the Bulldogs’ 7-14 SEC record this season, a change in leadership had become a real possibility.

Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon thanked Lemonis for his time in Starkville by releasing a statement on Monday, saying “A change in leadership is what’s best for the future of Mississippi State Baseball,” Selmon said. “We have not consistently met the standard of success that our university, fans and student-athletes expect and deserve. I want to thank Coach Lemonis for his work and the time he gave to our program, including a national championship in 2021. We appreciate his efforts and wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

The program has started its search for the next head coach and should be in a great position to land its successor.

“We’re going to find a leader who will embrace that, elevate our program and compete for championships,” Selmon said. “This program is built for success. Our history proves it, and our future demands it.”