Mississippi State, Ole Miss women’s basketball TV times announced

The SEC announced women’s basketball times Wednesday for the 2023-24 season. Mississippi State and Ole Miss will each have eight SEC games on national TV.

Mississippi State:

Jan. 7: at South Carolina (12 p.m., ESPN)

Jan. 11: at Arkansas (8 p.m., SEC Network)

Jan. 14: vs. Ole Miss (4 p.m., ESPN2/SEC Network)

Jan. 18: vs. Tennessee (6 p.m., SEC Network)

Jan. 22: at Florida (6 p.m., SEC Network)

Jan. 29: vs. LSU (6 p.m., ESPN2)

Feb. 4: at Texas A&M (3 p.m., SEC Network) Feb. 25: at Alabama (4 p.m., SEC Network)

Ole Miss:

Jan. 7: vs. LSU (2 p.m., ESPN)

Jan. 14: at Mississippi State (4 p.m., ESPN2/SEC Network)