Mississippi State pitcher Nate Dohm will return Tuesday

Nate Dohm, Mississippi State baseball’s opening day starter, is set to make his return Tuesday against North Alabama.

Dohm has only thrown a third of an inning since March 9 due to an arm injury. He has a 1.48 ERA this season in just over 24 innings pitched.

With the postseason just over a week away, this could end up being a massive addition for Chris Lemonis and the Bulldogs if Dohm can stay healthy.