Mississippi State set to honor 2014 football team this Saturday during matchup with No. 14 Texas A&M

Mississippi State will honor the 2014 football team this Saturday when the Bulldogs host No. 14 Texas A&M.

That team started the season 7-0, had three top-eight wins in that span and was ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff poll ever. Head coach Jeff Lebby said he always gives past players credit and that they’re important to his team.

WATCH: