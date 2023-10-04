MSU basketball’s Maroon Madness to be held at Columbus Air Force Base

Mississippi State Athletics:

STARKVILLE — In preparation for the 2023-24 basketball season, Mississippi State men’s and women’s basketball are taking their annual ‘Maroon Madness’ event on the road to the Columbus Air Force Base on Friday, October 6. The event is closed to the public and will only be available to service men and women on-base in Columbus.

The 2023 preseason event will include a skills competition, three-point shooting contest, and opportunity for the local military to hear directly from head coaches Chris Jans and Sam Purcell .

“I’m looking forward to being a part of Maroon Madness this year,” head men’s basketball coach Chris Jans said. “It will be unique to share this experience with the Columbus Air Force Base. It’s awesome that we can thank our military for their sacrifice and commitment through basketball. We love when we can engage the community and hopefully attract some new fans at the same time. Props to our administration for thinking outside the box and making this happen.”

“I’m so excited that we get to partner with Columbus Air Force Base and host our annual Maroon Madness event on an Air Force base,” head women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell said. “This is a statement event and a statement by our administration to put this together. It’s something that you don’t see a lot of other programs around the country getting to do. I’m so honored to be able to give back and put on a show for the incredible men and women of our military because, without them, none of this would be possible.”

