MSU basketball’s Tolu Smith to miss beginning of season with foot injury

Mississippi State men’s basketball announced Thursday that forward Tolu Smith will miss the first couple months of the season with a foot injury. Head coach Chris Jans said Smith suffered the injury in practice and is expected back during SEC action.

“We’re going to support and care for Tolu’s mental and physical well-being during every step of the recovery process,” Jans said in a statement. “We will pray for a healthy and speedy recovery for Tolu and his family.”