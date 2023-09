MSU’s Zach Arnett frustrated about NCAA ruling Geor’Quarius Spivey ineligible

Mississippi State tight end Geor’Quarius Spivey found out just two days before the team’s first game against Southeastern Louisiana that the NCAA had ruled him ineligible to play.

“For an organization whose mission statement says it’s all about the well-being and the betterment for the student-athlete, well, all the adults failed him on this one,” head coach Zach Arnett said.