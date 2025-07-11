Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter signs contract extension

New deal will keep him in Oxford through 2029

OXFORD, MS (WCBI)- One of the most successful eras in Ole Miss athletics seems that it will not be stopping anytime soon.

Athletic Director Keith Carter has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Ole Miss through 2029, the university announced on Thursday. During his time in the position, the Rebels have compiled two NCAA team championships, achieved record post-season results, had four teams ranked number 1 in the polls, and achieved their best finishes ever in the Learfield Directors’ Cup, which honors college athletics excellence across all sports.

“It’s an incredible honor to continue leading Ole Miss Athletics, and I’m grateful to Chancellor Boyce for his support and the trust he’s placed in me and our team,” Carter said. “His guidance and friendship have provided me great strength to confidently direct our department. While we take pride in what we’ve achieved thus far, we firmly believe the best is yet to come. We’re excited to build on our success and further strengthen our position as one of the top brands in college athletics.”

During Carter’s time in Oxford, Ole Miss has conducted a $45 million renovation of the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center that was completed in July 2023, and the $32 million construction of the new Ole Miss Softball Stadium that opened last February. According to the university’s press release, Carter has plans to renovate the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium and the Ole Miss Golf Complex as well.