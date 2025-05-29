Ole Miss golfer Michael La Sasso named PING First Team All-American

Junior most recently won the 2025 D1 Individual National Championship

OXFORD, MS (WCBI)- I don’t think many people have had a better week than Ole Miss junior golfer Michael La Sasso.

After helping to lead Ole Miss to a third-place finish at the 2025 D1 Men’s Golf National Championship, the Rebels’ leader earned more accolades as his 2025 season came to a close. He was most recently named a PING First Team All-American by the GCAA for his individual efforts on the course.

This honor comes days after La Sasso most recently became the 2025 D1 Individual National Champion after shooting -11 through four days of tournament play. His Rebels came up just short in their pursuit of a team National Championship, but this year’s finish proved to be the highest in program history.

Best of all for Rebels fans, La Sasso still has more eligibility and will look to repeat his title in 2026.