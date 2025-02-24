Ole Miss women’s basketball celebrates Senior Day

The Rebels honored five seniors who have left their impact on the program.
Bryce Brauneisen,

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team held a ceremony prior to Sunday’s game against Missouri to honor five of their seniors that have certainly left their marks on the program.

  • KK Deans (Guard- Greensboro, North Carolina)
  • Tameiya Sadler (Guard- Vallejo, California)
  • Kennedy Todd-Williams (Guard- Jacksonville, North Carolina)
  • Starr Jacobs (Forward- Dallas, Texas)
  • Madison Scott (Forward- Indian Head, Maryland)
Categories: College Sports, Local Sports, Sports

This content provided by:

Related