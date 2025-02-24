Ole Miss women’s basketball celebrates Senior Day
The Rebels honored five seniors who have left their impact on the program.
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team held a ceremony prior to Sunday’s game against Missouri to honor five of their seniors that have certainly left their marks on the program.
- KK Deans (Guard- Greensboro, North Carolina)
- Tameiya Sadler (Guard- Vallejo, California)
- Kennedy Todd-Williams (Guard- Jacksonville, North Carolina)
- Starr Jacobs (Forward- Dallas, Texas)
- Madison Scott (Forward- Indian Head, Maryland)