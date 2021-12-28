Ole Miss women’s hoops SEC opener vs. Arkansas postponed

Ole Miss Athletics- Ole Miss women’s basketball’s SEC opener against Arkansas on December 30 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss program.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the Southeastern Conference’s Medical Guidance Task Force. A makeup date has yet to be determined.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.