RECAP: Ole Miss upsets No. 1 LSU in the SEC Baseball Tournament

Ole Miss advanced to the championship game for the first time since 2019

HOOVER, AL (WCBI)- It was a historic victory for the Ole Miss Baseball Team on Saturday. With the Rebels’ 2-0 victory over No. 1 LSU, the Rebels have advanced to the championship game where they will face Vanderbilt. Check out the recap from Saturday’s action below: