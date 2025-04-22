Sales Manager

Are you Seller with Management experience, WCBI- TV is seeking a SALES MANAGER that will develop and cultivate new business in the Columbus, Starkville, Tupelo MS and the surrounding area, grow existing business by selling marketing solutions that produce measurable results for WCBI (CBS), FOX 4, My Mississippi, WLOV (CW), ME TV, local events, and online digital marketing with a full service digital agency.

This person will report to the General Manager and will have direct responsibilities for overseeing the sales team and related activities for Local, Regional, and Digital Sales across all station platforms.

Qualified candidates will demonstrate the ability to maximize revenue opportunities and implement sales plans and strategies to achieve revenue goals.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for maximizing all sales revenue (local, regional, digital, events and non-traditional)

Review and approve all traffic orders and inventory control

Weekly Sales Meeting

Weekly 1:1’s with sales team

Responsible for corporate weekly reports

Attain and exceed monthly, quarterly, and yearly budgets

Motivate others to achieve goals

Abilities / Skills:

Must be a self-motivator with ambition for their work

Strong organizational, managerial, leadership, negotiation, forecasting and analytical skills

Experience in dealing with people and building professional relationships

Ability to meet deadlines

Demonstrate efficient time management and work habits

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Be a quick learner in a fast-paced environment

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Possess the desire to win!

If you are results-oriented professional with a passion for digital and television marketing and an eye for business growth, this role offers an opportunity to make a significant impact on your sales team, client’s success and your career’

To apply: Submit resume and cover letter to bsparks@wcbi.com

Bert Sparks

General Manager

bsparks@wcbi.com