Sales Manager
Are you Seller with Management experience, WCBI- TV is seeking a SALES MANAGER that will develop and cultivate new business in the Columbus, Starkville, Tupelo MS and the surrounding area, grow existing business by selling marketing solutions that produce measurable results for WCBI (CBS), FOX 4, My Mississippi, WLOV (CW), ME TV, local events, and online digital marketing with a full service digital agency.
This person will report to the General Manager and will have direct responsibilities for overseeing the sales team and related activities for Local, Regional, and Digital Sales across all station platforms.
Qualified candidates will demonstrate the ability to maximize revenue opportunities and implement sales plans and strategies to achieve revenue goals.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for maximizing all sales revenue (local, regional, digital, events and non-traditional)
- Review and approve all traffic orders and inventory control
- Weekly Sales Meeting
- Weekly 1:1’s with sales team
- Responsible for corporate weekly reports
- Attain and exceed monthly, quarterly, and yearly budgets
- Motivate others to achieve goals
Abilities / Skills:
- Must be a self-motivator with ambition for their work
- Strong organizational, managerial, leadership, negotiation, forecasting and analytical skills
- Experience in dealing with people and building professional relationships
- Ability to meet deadlines
- Demonstrate efficient time management and work habits
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Be a quick learner in a fast-paced environment
- Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record
- Possess the desire to win!
If you are results-oriented professional with a passion for digital and television marketing and an eye for business growth, this role offers an opportunity to make a significant impact on your sales team, client’s success and your career’
To apply: Submit resume and cover letter to bsparks@wcbi.com
Bert Sparks
General Manager
bsparks@wcbi.com