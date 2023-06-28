SEC announces women’s basketball conference slate
Schools will play a 16-game conference schedule with eight home games and eight away games. Dates and times for the matchups will be announced at a later date. Here are the matchups for the 2023-24 season for Mississippi State and Ole Miss:
Mississippi State
Home only:
- Georgia
- LSU
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Vanderbilt
Away only:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- South Carolina
- Texas A&M
Home and away:
- Kentucky
- Florida
- Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Home only:
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
Away only:
- Alabama
- Kentucky
- Missouri
- South Carolina
- Vanderbilt
Home and away:
- Florida
- Georgia
- Mississippi State