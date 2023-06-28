SEC announces women’s basketball conference slate

Schools will play a 16-game conference schedule with eight home games and eight away games. Dates and times for the matchups will be announced at a later date. Here are the matchups for the 2023-24 season for Mississippi State and Ole Miss:

Mississippi State

Home only:

  • Georgia
  • LSU
  • Missouri
  • Tennessee
  • Vanderbilt

Away only:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Auburn
  • South Carolina
  • Texas A&M

Home and away:

  • Kentucky
  • Florida
  • Ole Miss

 

Ole Miss

Home only:

  • Arkansas
  • Auburn
  • LSU
  • Mississippi State
  • Tennessee
  • Texas A&M

Away only:

  • Alabama
  • Kentucky
  • Missouri
  • South Carolina
  • Vanderbilt

Home and away:

  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Mississippi State
