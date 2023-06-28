SEC announces women’s basketball conference slate

Schools will play a 16-game conference schedule with eight home games and eight away games. Dates and times for the matchups will be announced at a later date. Here are the matchups for the 2023-24 season for Mississippi State and Ole Miss:

Mississippi State

Home only:

Georgia

LSU

Missouri

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Away only:

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Home and away:

Kentucky

Florida

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Home only:

Arkansas

Auburn

LSU

Mississippi State

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Away only:

Alabama

Kentucky

Missouri

South Carolina

Vanderbilt

Home and away: