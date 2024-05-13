SEC reveals home, road matchups for Ole Miss men’s hoops in 2024-25

PRESS RELEASE (Ole Miss Athletics)– The Southeastern Conference office announced the home and away designations for the 2024-25 men’s basketball season on Monday, May 13, revealing the Ole Miss men’s basketball team’s 18 opponents with nine games at home and nine on the road.

Dates, times, and television information for each game will be revealed at a later date.

Ole Miss will take on each of the 15 other programs in the conference, with the new addition of Oklahoma and Texas for the 2024-25 season. Three opponents will be a home and away series for the Rebels, as they’ll face Auburn, LSU, and Mississippi State twice.

The Rebels’ home slate will consist of Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.

They’ll travel to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt.