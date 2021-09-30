SEC tip times announced for Ole Miss Men’s Hoops

OLE MISS ATHLETICS- The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will play every Southeastern Conference game on national television as the league office released the entire conference schedule with tipoff times and TV designations Thursday.

Ole Miss will be showcased 14 times on SEC Network. The four other conference games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks with the exact channel to be announced at a later date. All of the games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network) will also be available through the ESPN app, which is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

The Rebels begin SEC play at home for the first time in four seasons, hosting Ole Miss alum Mike White and the Florida Gators (Dec. 29) for the final game of the 2021 calendar year. The conference opener is set for a 4 p.m. CT tipoff, the first of five straight games for the Rebels on SEC Network.

Rolling into 2022, Ole Miss heads north for a midweek contest at Tennessee (Jan. 5, 7 p.m.). The Rebels return home to host rival MSU for a primetime matchup in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion (Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m.). Ole Miss hits the road for a battle with Texas A&M (Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m.) before welcoming Auburn to town for another Saturday night showdown (Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m.). Remaining at home, the Rebels begin the week with matchup against Missouri on ESPNU (Jan. 18, 6 p.m.). Ole Miss then faces MSU in Starkville (Jan. 22, 3 p.m.) with the television designation announced at a later date.

The Rebels appear on SEC Network for their next five conference contests, starting with Arkansas (Jan. 26, 6 p.m.). Following a break in conference play with the Big 12/SEC Challenge battle versus Kansas State (Jan. 29, 3 p.m.), Ole Miss heads to Baton Rouge for a late night tip against LSU (Feb. 1, 8 p.m.). The Rebels stay south for the weekend, flocking to Florida for a Saturday afternoon tussle (Feb. 5, 2:30 p.m.). Ole Miss returns to the SJB Pavilion to host defending conference champion Alabama (Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.) before hitting the road to Missouri (Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m.).

South Carolina comes to Oxford with the midweek matchup set to air on ESPNU (Feb. 15, 6 p.m.). Back-to-back road games at Georgia (Feb. 19, 12 p.m.) and at Auburn (Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m), followed by a home contest against Texas A&M (Feb. 26, 2:30 p.m.), appear on SEC Network. Rounding out life on the SEC road, the Rebels face Kentucky (March 1, 6 p.m.) with the ESPN channel chosen at a later date. Ole Miss’ final home game of the 2021-22 season, a battle with Vanderbilt, can be seen on SEC Network (March 5, 5 p.m.) before the Rebels go to Tampa, Florida for the SEC Tournament (March 9-13).

Tipoff times for the Ole Miss’ non-conference games in the SJB Pavilion will be announced next week, completing the 2021-22 schedule.