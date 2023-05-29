Softball ace Hallie Burns, an Ole Miss commit, leaving championship legacy at Booneville

CLINTON, Miss. (WCBI) — Booneville’s Hallie Burns has had a pretty accomplished high school career. She helped the Blue Devils to five combined state titles across basketball and softball while playing on a back she’d describe as “that of an older woman.” Her back problems come from pitching.

“It’s just a lot of use on them and the discs are degenerating,” Burns said.

The pain always gets the worst by the postseason, but Burns played through it. In fact, she never missed a game.

“It was important because it was my senior year,” Burns said. “It’s really just something that you just have to take rest. And when you’re in the middle of playoffs, you can’t rest too much.”

Booneville softball head coach Jessica Taylor described Burns as resilient at the MHSAA Miss Softball award banquet — just another trophy added to her collection. Despite the pain, Burns pitched 163 innings this season en route to a third-straight 3A softball state championship.

“You’re not gonna knock her down. You can’t keep a good woman down. That’s her,” Taylor said.

Burns fought through the pain to help her team three-peat. She ran through tears, then had one of her best friends pinch-run for her once she got on base. She said her teammates are who helped her get through it.

“My teammates mean the world to me,” Burns said. “Even if I thought about giving up or if I ever had a negative thought, they were there to pick us up, pick me up and pick the team up.”

Now, it’s time for Burns to start her next chapter with Ole Miss softball.

“I love the coaches there,” Burns said. “I love Ryker, the pitching coach. And they stay up to date with me. He talks to me about where I’m at with my back and just keeping me updated.”

There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that Burns will continue to shine in Oxford.

“Her future is as bright as those state championship rings,” Taylor said.